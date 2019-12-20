Norma Jean McNeil, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 26, 1934, in Holden, West Virginia, to the late Taylor Farmer and Rosa Dingess Farmer. She was a homemaker and member of Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dexter McNeil; one son, Dexter Patrick McNeil; two grandsons, Dexter Cameron McNeil and Patrick Allen McNeil; two brothers, Calvin Coolidge Farmer and John T. Farmer; and one sister, Macy Adkins Estep.
Survivors include two sons, Martin D. McNeil of Owensboro and Craig (Phyllis) McNeil of Rockport, Indiana; one daughter, Melissa A. (Keith) Hayden of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, Laura Adams, Brad McNeil, Allison Carman, Erin and Emily McNeil, Zack Hayden, Adam Witherspoon, Kyndall Hayden and Marcus McNeil and Austin McNeil; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Farmer of Bracey, Virginia; and one sister, Merrill Atkinson of Phoenix, Arizona.
Services will be noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Gary Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit Mrs. McNeil's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301-9989. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Norma Jean McNeil by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
