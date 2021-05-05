Norma Jean Richeson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Boonville, Indiana. She was born in London, Kentucky, on Jan. 25, 1941, to the late Jessie and Millie Mae Helton. Norma was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Pentecostal Church in Rockport, Indiana. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her grandson, Lester Radford Jr.; her stepdaughter, Cynthia Richeson; and her siblings, James, Leslie, Estel, William, General, Forrester, Maskel, Jess, Hardin, Myrtle, Geneva and Otha Mae.
Norma is survived by her husband, J.R. Richeson; her children, Angie (Mitch) Hayman and Lester (Tina Peyton) Radford; her stepson, Roger (Margie) Richeson; her grandchildren, Jessica, Devin, Amber, Morgan, Shelby and Alanna; her great-grandchildren, Ezreal, Lincoln, Leslie and Emery; and her sister, Josephine Helton-Cornett-Fields.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Billy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Light House Community Church, 540 Washington St., Rockport, IN 47635. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Norma at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Richeson.
