Norma Jean Rusher Hester, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born March 16, 1940, in Daviess County to the late Homer Rusher and Alma Hill Rusher. She was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Stephen Cathedral. Norma was a prayer warrior; she was always praying and encouraging all. She was a wonderful wife and the greatest mother. Norma loved her family including her pets, who were like family to her. She enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed camping and having BBQs for her friends and family. Norma was always there for everyone and tried to keep the peace.
Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Louis Hester; son, Donnie Ray Hester; granddaughter, Jill Hester; and siblings, Juanita Conder, Billy Rusher, Ray Rusher, and Chester Rusher.
She is survived by her children, Mary Rogers, Robin Griffith, Vicki Marksberry, Debbie (Barr) Gordon, Vanessa Hester Ford, and Phillip Hester, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Envelopes will be available at the church.
