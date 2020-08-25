GREENVILLE -- Norma Jean Scarbrough, 88, of Greenville, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a housewife and a farmer all her life, and she was a member of Joines Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, Steven Scarbrough; and sister, Guyanna Scarbrough.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 26 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Capacity for both funeral and visitation will be limited to state guidelines, with masks required.
