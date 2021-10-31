ROCKPORT, Ind. — Norma L. Goodwin, 91, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
She retired from General Electric in Tell City, Indiana, after many years of service.
Norma is survived by her sister, Deloreus Wangler; brother, Glenn Jones and his wife, Shirley Ann; several nieces, nephews and a special nephew who took care of her, Jeffrey E. Jones.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial is in New Hope Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery LLC.
Condolence can be left at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
Commented