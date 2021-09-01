Norma Lee Wilson, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. She was born in Owensboro on July 3, 1940, to the late Jerry Byron and Mary Kathleen Cline Wilson. Norma was a bartender in Owensboro for over 40 years. She worked at Taylor’s Tavern and the Owensboro Country Club, among others. After retiring from bartending, she was the house mother for Birthright for 10 years. Always there for others, Norma then became a caregiver to those in need. Norma loved to go to thrift stores, play Bingo, and watch UK basketball. Most of all, she loved her family and the time she was able to spend with them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; Harold Wilson; sisters Paula Keithly and Wanda Gibbs; and brother-in-law Gary Helm.
Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Dehart (Greg); granddaughter Sherry Whobrey (Scott); great-grandchildren Levi, Matt and Luke; sisters Shirley Evans (Mike), Carolyn Helm, Gladys Payne, Kathy Banks and Debbie Keller (Marty); her favorite sister-in-law, Ruth Wilson; and a large loving family and many special friends.
The service for Norma Wilson will be 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brushy Fork Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to www.jeru
salemprayerteam.org/prayerwall.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented