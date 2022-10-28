Norma Louise Bryant, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 20, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Roy and Nola Rice Putman.
Norma was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Putman and Marie Henry; her brother, Roy Putman; and her daughter, Cynthia Hamlet.
The funeral service will be private. Mrs. Bryant will be buried in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
