BEAVER DAM — Norma Lynn Mitchell, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Feb. 3, 1946, in Salt Lake City to the late Norman and Lela May Crowder North. She was the co-owner of Allpoints Inc. before retiring after 15 years. Norma was a member of Kentucky Colonel Hartford Baptist for 29 years. She wrote several poems for the Library of Congress. Norma enjoyed sewing, cooking and being a homemaker.
Norma is survived by her husband of 43 years, Joe Mitchell; her children, Bay Brown, Jeffrey P. (Shelly) Mitchell, Daniel L. (Lauren) Mitchell and Milie S. (Curtis) Styles; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her nephews, David, North, Jr. and Stacy.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Burial will take place on home property.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mitchell. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Norma Lynn Mitchell and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented