HARDINSBURG — Norma Quiggins, 80, of Custer died May 7, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Constantine House of Prayer and a retired CNA.
Survivors: husband, Leroy Quiggins, and sons, Tim Quiggins and Teddy Quiggins.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
