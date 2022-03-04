HIXSON, TENNESSEE — Norma “Sissy” Tucker Plain, 79, of Hixson, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 3:56 p.m. at her residence with her family by her side. Sissy was born on July 7, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. Sissy was a born-again Christian and a member of Abba’s House, formerly known as Central Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and led a singles group with her husband, Ben Plain. She and Ben were trained Christian counselors and their faith and love for families became their passion.
Sissy was called many names by her family and friends. She was known as Norma Kay, Sissy, Sis, Mom, Mama Sis, and Aunt Sissy. Sissy will be remembered by many as being a regal lady, classy lady, the funniest, and the sweetest woman, always smiling and never meeting a stranger. Everyone was greeted by her with a “Hi-dy”, hugs and smiles, and her sense of humor.
Sissy was preceded in death by her husband, Ben M. Plain; her parents, Norman Stewart Tucker and Mary Katherine Whitmer Tucker Crichton; and her brother, Joe Ben Tucker.
The love for her family was deep and they came first in her life. Left behind to cherish her memory are her three children, Terri Jo Plain, Todd (Janet) Plain, and Tina (Frank) Tilley; grandchildren, Tiffany (Taylor) Whaley, Joshua (Ashley) Plain, Kayla (Tyler) Davis, Conner Tilley, and Victoria (Lance) Hughes; great-grandchildren, Hudson Whaley, Brooklyn Whaley, Lincoln Whaley, Elijah Davis, Sloane Plain, Waverly Davis, Huntley Plain, Harrison Hughes, Sophie Davis, and Baby Hughes, due in the near future; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Tucker and Cheryl Plain; and several dearly loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, officiated by Bro. Matt Adams and Todd Plain. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Abba’s House, 5208 Hixson Pike, Hixson, TN 37343 or Hearth Hospice, 513 Georgia Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
