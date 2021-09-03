BARDSTOWN — Norma Sue Conley Taylor, 91, of Bardstown, formerly of Calhoun, passed away with family by her side at the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Norton Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Norma Sue Conley was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Melvin and Susan Henrietta Paris Conley and was married to Ben Walker Taylor on Sept. 14, 1956.
Norma Sue was a graduate of Utica High School and University of Louisville Dental School, being the first dental hygienist graduate in 1954. She was a member of Calhoun United Methodist Church, where she and Ben led many VIM mission trips. Norma was also the church organist for many years. After moving to Bardstown, she and Ben become associate members of Bardstown United Methodist Church. She moved to Windsor Gardens Assisted Living in 2011 and was lovingly cared for by the staff.
In addition to her parents, Norma Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ben W. Taylor, who died Dec. 3, 2006; by a son, Melvin Benjamin Taylor; and by a half-sister, Mae Allen.
Survivors include a daughter, Susan K. Tyler (Ron) of Bardstown; a son, John H. Taylor of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Jill R. Taylor of Newport News, Virginia; five grandsons, Jonathan Taylor of Charleston, Missouri, Wesley Tyler (Brooke) of Houston, Texas, Daniel Tyler (Anya) of Longwood, Florida, Conley Taylor (Sabrina) of Bowie, Maryland, and Lucas Taylor of Asheville, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Weston Tyler, Alyssa Tyler and Presley Taylor; as well as several cousins and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony St. Clair officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Norma Sue’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. EST Friday at Bardstown United Methodist Church, 116 East Flaget St., Bardstown, KY 40004 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Norma Sue’s services will be streamed live at 11 a.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor Gardens for their loving care given to their mother.
The Norma Sue Conley Taylor family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations of books to your local library in memory of their mother.
Share your memories and photos of Norma Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
