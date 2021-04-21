Norma Virginia Taylor Lashbrook, 93, passed away at her home at Little Ranche Farms in Habit at sunset on Saturday, April 17, 2021. She was the only daughter of Rae Vivian Emrich Taylor and Miller Haynes Taylor, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Earl Donald Lashbrook, who died in 2009; her infant daughter, Lee Ann Lashbrook; and her brother, Don Miller Taylor.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy Renn Lashbrook Miles (Preston) of Danville; son Don Miller Lashbrook of Evansville, Indiana; son Marc Taylor Lashbrook (Paula) of Owensboro; son John McRae Lashbrook (Kim) of Owensboro; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a host of close friends, including her lifelong friend, Beverly Kirk, members of the Bethabara Baptist Church and residents of the community of Habit.
Norma was born in Owensboro on Feb. 17, 1928, and moved to Habit with her parents as an infant, where she lived her entire life. She was in the final group of children who attended the one room school at Habit before attending Philpot Elementary after school consolidation. She graduated from Daviess County High School, where she met Don, her future husband. She attended Western Kentucky University and was previously employed at the old Mullen & Haynes Co. and the U.S. Postal Service Philpot Post Office. She was an integral part of the family’s dairy, tobacco and grain farming operation, Little Ranche Farms. She served on the Owensboro Welfare Board, was a Daviess County Farm Bureau member, a longstanding member of the Habit Homemakers Club and an Owensboro Garden Club member.
At her death, Norma was one of the oldest members of Bethabara Baptist Church, where throughout her lifetime she faithfully served in many capacities. She was a Sunday school teacher of children and adults, a vacation Bible school teacher and coordinated mission-giving programs. Most notably, she served as a pianist from 1940 to 2019. Her music was a means to serve others and the God she loved — she took it seriously and never stopped learning and practicing the piano throughout her life.
Norma’s love for her family was constant and joyful. She loved nothing more than having children, grandchildren and great-grands gather at the farm for meals together. She loved giving gifts, and her letters and cards to family were cherished by all. She also loved other people’s families, was always interested in everyone’s genealogy and was a “collector” of stories of the people of the Habit community. She will be missed and cherished by young and old who have known her.
The memorial service for family members only will be at Bethabara Baptist Church in Habit. A private family burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mrs. Lashbrook shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear person protective masks and enter the doors on the west side of the funeral home.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Hospice of Western Kentucky and Home Instead and for the support of many friends during recent weeks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the mission programs of Bethabara Baptist Church, 2946 Kentucky 142, Philpot, KY 42366.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Norma Lashbrook may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
