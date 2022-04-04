Norman “Boo Boo” Anthony Raley, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on April 28, 1959, to the late Harold and Genevieve Raley.
Boo Boo enjoyed retirement, going camping, riding on the golf cart, visiting with friends, watching NASCAR, sitting outside in his rocker, but most importantly, spending time with family and loved being PapPap and Papaw to the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Gina Raley; stepdad, Jerry Reddish; siblings, Yogi (Gail) Raley, Melinda Raley, Eddie (Lori) Reddish, Kathy (Keary) Boone, all of Stanley; daughters, Jaclyn (Chris) Beckham, Stephanie (Nick) Orth, both of Owensboro, April (Robbie) Toomey of Dry Ridge, Krystal Stinson, Nikki (AJ) Holinde, Logan Peay of Owensboro; grandchildren, Beau Beckham, Henry and Noah Orth, Chelsey and Noah Toomey, Chris, Jamison, and Olivia Paradissis, Lexi and Alex Clements, Brody Holinde, and Nolan Quinn.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Rosehill Cemetery with Pastor Chris Toney officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be given to the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented