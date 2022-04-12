Norman Cravens, 83, was born in Owensboro, the son of Robert Y. Cravens and Agnes M. Cravens (Hazelip). He attended Owensboro schools and graduated from Owensboro High School in 1956. Norman was a graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in electrical engineering and was an outstanding electrical engineering graduate, and he completed coursework for a master’s degree in public administration. He remained a life-time UK basketball fan and rarely missed attending or watching the games.
Norman was employed in public administrative managerial positions in Phoenix, Arizona and Inglewood, California and retired in 1991 as an assistant city manager to become a senior consultant for Hollywood Park Racetrack, Madison Square Garden Forum, and several other California business developments.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Catherine Rahm (George); son, Adam Cravens (Lindsay); four granddaughters in California; and his brother, Robert W. Cravens (Jane) and family of Owensboro.
