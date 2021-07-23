Norman Earl Vaughn, 83, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. The Ohio County native was born in Hartford on Feb. 22, 1938, to the late Willie Henry Vaughn and Nannie Bell Brown Vaughn. Norman retired in 2000 from Dart Polymers. Over the years, he worked for several different companies in pneumatic instrumentation, including W.R. Grace, Big Rivers, Martin-Marietta, Owensboro Distilling, Applied Recovery, and finally, Dart Polymers. Norman fondly recalled one of his first jobs was working at Canteen before any of these other positions came along.
He received special training in pneumatic instrumentation in the 1960s and 1970s from Wall Colmonoy Co. in Detroit in 1962, Daviess County Vocational School in 1972, Taylor Instrument Co. in Rochester, New York, Foxboro Instruments Co. of Owensboro and Combustion Engineers in Boston.
Norman had a superior ability to fix and work on all things mechanical including antique cars. He was a member of the Antique Car Club of Owensboro many years ago and overhauled his first engine at the age of 12. One of his most prized possessions was his 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7, which he proudly showed at several of the Kentucky Wesleyan car shows in the past few years.
He also loved traveling in the deep South to places like Alabama, Georgia and especially Florida. His favorite places to visit included Pensacola and Clearwater Beach. Once he retired, he also loved to collect a variety of items, including old coins, watches, vintage cameras and antique car parts.
Norman was a graduate of Daviess County High School (class of 1956) and a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. He was known by those who loved him as a bit of a prankster and loved nothing more than to pull a good joke on those family members and friends closest to him over the years.
Norman was preceded in death by his son, Barry Lee Vaughn, in 1977; sisters Pauline Lacefield, Ruby Gray, and Wilma Sweat; and brothers Edward Vaughn and Elmer Vaughn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 62 years, Bettie Reynolds Vaughn; daughter Christy Temple; husband Graham; sister Nancy V. Hicks; and several nieces and nephews.
The service for Norman Vaughn will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the service Monday. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Norman Vaughn may be left at www.glenncares.com.
