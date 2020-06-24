ROCKPORT, IND. — Norman George Feige Jr., a resident of Rockport, Indiana, died on June 17th at his home in his 88th year. The Bucket List had been completed and it was time, after a long illness, to take on that last, great adventure.
Born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Norman and Mary Pyle Feige, he was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He graduated from the School of Engineering at the University of Wisconsin as a metallurgical engineer and earned credits toward a Master’s Degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He spent the majority of his professional career in the titanium industry, where he was responsible for the engineering and manufacturing of materials as well as several management positions. He published 33 papers within the metals industry and earned 5 patents.
Later in his career he established an independent consulting firm that provided technical support in material applications and evaluation of material field failures. He was a member of several professional societies and in 1985 was made a Fellow in the American Society for Metals.
For 32 years he lived with his family in South Salem, New York, where he volunteered with the local conservation group. The bulk of his volunteer time, however, was spent with Troop 1 Lewisboro of the Boy Scouts of America as a board member, District Commissioner and participant in the many activities in which his sons were involved. In 1994 he retired from engineering and moved to Rockport, Indiana to a farm which had been owned by his parents in their retirement. Another great adventure began as he learned about pastures, beef cattle, and the maintenance of all those machines! During this time, he became a member of the Investigators Club of Owensboro, Kentucky, an association he enjoyed very much.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne; and their sons, Eric, his wife, Corri, and their daughter, Sidney, of Alaska; Hans, his wife, Tammy, and their daughter, Charlotte, of Oregon; and Leif, and his wife, Tammy, of Maine. A brother-in-law, Allan B. Wheeler, of Wisconsin, also survives; as do numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends, both personal and professional.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth Feige Wheeler, and a nephew, Allan Wheeler.
There will be no formal services at this time. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
It was his wish that his ashes be scattered at sea. Later in the year his family will gather to accomplish that. As a young adult, ocean sailing and racing were an important part of Norm’s life. His most profound experience at sea was a year spent as a third mate on a 92 foot Brigantine sailing ship named the Albatross. It was an extended voyage around Africa at a time when the continent was still in colonial hands. The experience influenced his life ever after.
His family asks that memorial gifts be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. 4th St. Owensboro, KY 42303, or to the South Spencer Scholarship Foundation, c/o South Spencer High School, 1142 Orchard Rd., Rockport, IN 47635.
Finally, his family wishes to thank the good people of Home Instead and Heart to Heart Hospice for the care and concern they showed Norm and his family in these last months. They made the journey to the end of his life a little easier.
