LOUISVILLE — Norman J. Hayden, 89, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born in Owensboro. After graduating from St. Francis High School, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the destroyer USS Agerholm 826, and in Hawaii, where he became the Navy’s Pacific Fleet first tennis champion and was recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.
Following his military service, he entered the community of Cistercian monks at Gethsemani, where he worked in farming and as the secretary for Abbot James Fox. He left and worked for Sealtest as a milk tester then later with Stand Vendors. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, an avid U of L basketball fan and played tennis as often as possible. He loved playing the ukulele, which he learned while in Hawaii and will be remembered for his smile, kind voice and these words he said to everyone, “Keep smiling.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Fitzgerald and Angela Payne Hayden; brothers Edward, Philip and Richard Hayden; and sisters Bettie, Dorothy and Mary Louise.
Norman is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carolee Collins Hayden; son Norman Hayden Jr. (Katina) of Owensboro; granddaughters Jolee and Charly; brother Carl Hayden (Marty); sister Carolyn Wilbert; and many nieces and nephews.
Norman donated his body to U of L’s School of Medicine.
A Mass will be noon Tuesday at St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Athanasius Parish or Hosparus. May he rest in peace!
