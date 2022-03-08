Norman Joseph Rumage, 80, of Bardstown, passed away, Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kensington Nursing Home. He was born on January 18, 1942, in Daviess County. He retired from Kentucky Distillers in Owensboro and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Catherine Rumage; parents, Robert and Martine Rumage; brother, Hugh Rumage; and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his son, Alex (Krista) Rumage; two grandchildren, Clay and Grace all of Bardstown; six brothers and sisters, Betty Bickett of Calhoun, Bobby (Mary) Rumage of Daviess County, Ginny Galloway of Owensboro, Carolyn Infanti of Bowling Green, Ronnie (Rosemary) Rumage of Owensboro and Sharon (Mike) Hardin of Philpot; and multiple nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral.
Memorial contributions may go to Alzheimer’s Association.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
