LEWISPORT -- Norman L. Whitaker, 66, of Lewisport died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Owensboro Center. He was in the Army National Guard.
Survivors include his daughter, Stacy Onstott; brother Terry Whitaker; and sisters Brenda Short, Sharon Thompson, Helen Hagadone and Kay Clark.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Hope Cemetery, Muhlenberg County. Visitation: From 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy: Norman L. Whitaker, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, KY 42327.
