With great sadness, we announce the passing of Norman “Papaw” Cambron, a loving husband, father, and Papaw. Norman passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at home surrounded by family and his beloved wife of 62 years, Doris Ann Cambron. When he entered heaven, he was reunited with his infant child, Doris Ann Cambron.
He was enlisted in the Navy for 3 1/2 years, where he sailed to various places like the Philippines, Hawaii and Japan. Norman was given the highest title of honor by the governor of Kentucky, the commission of Kentucky Colonel. After the Navy, Norman and his wife, Ann, had five children, Norman (Melissa) Cambron of Owensboro, Debra (Rick) Houston of Spring City, Tennessee, Pamela Spurrier of Owensboro and Joe Cambron of Owensboro.
Norman was an amazing man with a big heart who never met a stranger. He was a hard worker and was employed at Owensboro Body Shop for 28 years and retired from General Electric after 13 years. In his spare time, he spent many weekends in McClean County, “Lemon Town,” on the Green River, fishing, hunting, barbecuing, making burgoo or his famous homemade barbecue dip. Every Sunday was spent eating fried catfish and watching NASCAR.
Norman loved to be outside in his garden and to watch his great-grandsons play baseball. In the winter months, you could find him cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats and collecting coins to make coin books for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Samantha (Chad, Kees and Kiptyn) Burcham of Owensboro, Megan (Tim, Ellis, Riley and Sloan) Mischel of Owensboro, Blake (Hunter) Cambron of Owensboro, Casey (Megan, Amelia and Charlie) Cambron of Ferdinand, Indiana, and Ashley Cambron of Pennsylvania.
As the years went on, Norman and Ann had the pleasure of spending their days with their great-grandchildren and a very special great-grandniece, Brynnan Boarman of Owensboro. His rocking chair was rarely still because he was always napping or rocking one of his babies. Most importantly, he loved his family and instilled values they will carry throughout their lifetime. He always said, “Today’s going to be a good day!”
He was preceded in death by his infant child, Doris Ann Cambron; his parents, Henry Estel Cambron and Beulah Mae Cambron; and a brother, Mack Cambron.
Norman is also survived by his sisters, Fayrene Hans and Barbara (Jimmy) Shouse of Owensboro; and sisters-in-law Linda Horn and Nina Cambron of Owensboro.
There will be no public service at this time due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 restrictions. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Because of the amazing care from Hospice, the family would be honored for expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42303.Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
