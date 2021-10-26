ROCKPORT, IN — Norman Phillip Wilkinson, 81, of Rockport, Indiana passed away Saturday at his home.
Norman built cars for a living and enjoyed working on cars and flying airplanes. He was a member of Bakers Creek Baptist Church in Eureka, Indiana.
Norman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret; his children, Mark Wilkinson, Lisa Wilkinson and Angie Jones.
There will be no services. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
