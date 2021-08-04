Norman Ray “Bubby” Burden, 79, entered into eternal rest Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He was born to the late Harry C. Burden Sr. and Mary Louise Horton Burden on Oct. 22, 1941.
“Bubby” was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed many days fishing with his family and friends. He believed that family was the most important thing in his life and spent as much time as he could surrounded by his loved ones.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Burden; and his sister, Mildred Buckner.
“Bubby” is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Whittaker Burden; his son, Norman Scott (Cassandra) Burden; his daughter, Lesa (Robert) Cooper; bonus children Richard Whittaker and Teresa Chinn; his grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica), Andrew (Katie), Alex (Kellie), Jacob (Molly), Kelly (Allen) and Emily (Jay); six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Steve (Susan) Burden, Harry Junior (Carolyn) Burden, Kent (Cindy) Burden and Mark (Christi) Burden, his sisters, Faye (Jim) Duke, Joyce (Ernest) Beck and Sue (Wayne) Morris; his sister-in-law, Lauretta Burden; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford with Bro. Bob Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
