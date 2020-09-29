CALHOUN — Norman S. Smith, 92, of Calhoun, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born in Sacramento, on March 11, 1928, to the late Sherman Smith and the late Annie Conrad Smith and was married to Judy Brawner. He served his country in the Navy during World War II and retired at the rank of captain from Owensboro Police Department in 1978 after 25 years of service.
Norman was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed fishing, telling stories about growing up around Knob Hill, serving in the Navy, and his days as a police officer.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Brawner; a son, Ty Smith, of Owensboro; a daughter, Katherine Garner, of Louisville; two step-children, Mike Brawner (June), of Calhoun, and Darron Brawner (Jana), of Calhoun; a brother, Glen Smith (Glenda), of Sacramento; his beloved grandchildren, Avery Brawner (Sarah), Jonah Brawner (Morgan), Cati Brawner, Clay Brawner, Jack Brawner, and Trae Ruffin, all of Calhoun; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At Norman’s request, there will be a family graveside service on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry, with his nephew, Bro. Tab Cook, officiating. There will be no public visitation. Military Rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
The Norman S. Smith family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the charity of your choice.
Commented