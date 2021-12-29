Norman W. Gentry Sr., 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 6, 1932, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late David W. Gentry Sr. and Vivian (McDaniel) Gentry.
Norman was a beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, a lifelong Owensboro Catholic sports fan, UK basketball fan, Notre Dame football fan and was a proud alumnus of Bosse High School, where he played football. Norman was also a U.S. Navy veteran, who served during the Korean War. He was a salesman for many years at Sears and Roebuck, where he sold sewing machines. Norman owned and operated Owensboro Garage Builders for more than 35 years. Along with his wife and sons, Owensboro Garage Builders built numerous garages, room additions, carports, etc., throughout the community and was a well-respected business.
In addition to his parents, and wife of 52 years, Eileen K. Gentry, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Ruth Gentry; and brothers Robert Gentry and David Gentry.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, David and Suzanne Gentry of Henderson and Norman Gentry Jr. of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Norman Gentry III, Justin Gentry and Jessica Gentry Weafer and her husband, Matt, all of Owensboro and Tommy Gentry and his wife, Brittney, D.W. Gentry and his wife, Stephanie, and Patrick Gentry, all of Henderson; his seven great-grandchildren, Dominic and Kennedy of Owensboro and Ryan, Henry, Sam, Lincoln and Elanor, all of Henderson; and his current wife, Lillian W.J. Gentry.
The funeral Mass for Norman will be noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict Homeless Shelter, Shriners Hospital and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of Norman Gentry Sr. may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented