CENTERTOWN — Norman W. Starnes died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. Norman was born in Bremen, Alabama to the late Amos and Verda Myers Starnes. Norman was a master mechanic with Peabody Coal Company and retired in 1992. He loved hunting, fishing, and Alabama football. He was a member of Centertown Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Stacy Durham and Robin Foreman; his brothers, Lecile Starnes, J.D. Starnes, George Starnes, and Jiles Starnes; and his sister, Ellouise Covington.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Starnes; three sons, Rex Starnes, Kevin Adams, and Jarred Adams; daughter, Kim Geary; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Scott Fleener officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at New Prospect Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama. Visitation will be 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented