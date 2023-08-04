CENTRAL CITY — Norville L. Zackery, 82, of Central City, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 6:21 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a coal miner, and he owned Triple Z Trucking. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Carol Hudson Zackery; sons, Troy Zackery and Duane (Lauria) Zackery; daughter, Tammy (Richard) Novak; brothers, Eddie (Sheila) Zackery and Jeff Zackery; and sisters, Beatrice Smith, Margaret Stillwell, and Patricia (Mike) Fruit.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
