Nova Gene Stepp, daughter of Jordan and Sarah Stepp, crossed into heaven on Monday, July 26, 2021, as she entered this world. Our beautiful baby girl weighed 8 pounds and 11 ounces and has joined her maternal grandparents, Nancy and Stephen Bowman, in heaven.
Along with her loving parents, she is survived by her adoring older brother, Karson Stepp; grandparents Greg and Shannon Stepp; aunt Stephenie (Tyler) Smith; uncles Vern (Jeni) Dennison, James (Heather) Dennison and Christopher (Lacey) Stepp; great-grandparents Granny Gwen, Mamaw Becky and Rosie and Terry Stepp; and many cousins and extended family and friends. “We love you too much and forever.”
A private service will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to mealtrain.com/72v5d9.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
