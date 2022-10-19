HARTFORD — Nova J. Harrison, 87, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Owensboro. She was born January 6, 1935, in McHenry to the late James Lonnie Moore and Geneva Daugherty. Nova was a lifelong member of the Hartford Second Baptist Church. She loved sightseeing, singing, and traveling to the Holy Land.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Harrison and John Felty; daughters, Susan Felty Carpenter and Julia Felty Johnson; brothers, Willard Moore and Odell Moore; and sisters, Bonnie Smith, Maxine Phelps, and Cava Moore.
Left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law, Milton Johnson; brother, Jackie Moore; sister, Carolyn Poole; grandchildren, Adam Johnson, Chad Boyd, and Kevin Carpenter; as well as four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Roger Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
