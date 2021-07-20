LOUISVILLE — O. Drew Haynes, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Jewish Hospital, he was 74.
Born July 2, 1947, in Port Arthur, Texas, he was a son of the late Carl Haynes and Ethel Johnson Haynes.
Drew was a graduate of Lamar and Webster Universities, with degrees in finance and a master’s in healthcare administration. As a baseball player throughout school, he was a catcher on the farm team of the Houston Astros, until not having a fast enough ball caused him to get his first real job, and one of his favorites at Sears in finance and collections. He took those skills into healthcare as he put together a financial system for the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston, Texas. As a member of American Healthcare Management, Dallas, Texas, Drew was president of Sharpstown Hospital in Houston and the Divine Redeemer Hospitals in St Paul, Minnesota where he was a principal in combining seven community hospitals into HealthEast. Drew served as the President of Mercy Hospital in Owensboro. In his retirement, Drew formed his own company, MDH Management, to serve individuals with life- long disabilities.
Drew and his loving wife, Mary were members at Hunting Creek Country Club where he loved a good round of golf and great times with his friends. Drew loved his church life and he and Mary both served as elders at New Goshen Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Neathery Haynes; daughters, Danna Hollis (Kevin), Molly Knigge and Dara McDonald (Craig); grandchildren, McKenzie and Major McDonald; Madeline, Grace and Drew Knigge; Corbin and Gavin Hollis; sister-in-law, Jeanne Morsman (David); brother, Craig Haynes (Dianna); niece and nephews, Katie and Sam Morsman; Bradley Tippideaux: mother-in-law, Betty Cary and his beloved canine companion, Murphy.
Funeral services to celebrate the life of Drew Haynes will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at New Goshen Presbyterian Church, 12900 US 42, Prospect. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Nazareth Home Foundation.
Commented