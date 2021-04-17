BEAVER DAM — Oaklynn Devon Stanley, infant daughter of Grace Tichenor Jr. and Michael Stanley, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her parents, Grace Tichenor
and Michael Stanley
Jr.; and grandparents
Jeanie Howard, Robert Tichenor II and Michael and
Samantha Stanley.
Service: Noon Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Oaklynn Devon Stanley Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
