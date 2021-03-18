Oda E. Shouse Jr., 83, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 8, 2020. He was born in Red Hill to the late Oda Sr. and Clara Shouse on Dec. 1, 1937. Oda was the beloved pastor at Relevant Faith Church in Owensboro. He married Kathy Shouse Jan. 27, 1972, in Hardinsburg and they both served, side by side, in various ministries for over 40 years. Oda worked in building supply sales and was also a trim carpenter and sculptor. He was recognized in the regional arts community as an accomplished self-taught woodcarver, working in the well-known tradition of Kentucky Folk Art.
He is represented in the Permanent Collection of the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art by four pieces of sculpture and was commissioned by the local United Way on several occasions to create annual awards presented to community volunteers. Oda has also exhibited in Owensboro Art Guild juried exhibitions, where his work often received awards. When he decided to lay his sculpture down, it was to minister full time. He said that he would one day sculpt eternity away.
Oda loved the Lord more than anything and loved the church. He loved people and had a real empathy and concern for them, both spiritually and physically. Oda was a mentor for many and impacted thousands of lives for Christ. His favorite saying was, “God has the last Word, and what He says settles it.”
Oda was preceded in death by his parents; sister Betty Burden and her husband, Bobby; brothers Robert Shouse and Kirtley Shouse; and one grandson, Jonathan Spaulding.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Shouse; children Ernie Shouse and his children, Whitney and Matthew, Timothy Shouse and his wife, Kim, and their children, Lindsey and Jacob, Tammy Nix and her husband, Charlie, and their children, Heather and Kyle and Aaron Shouse and his wife, Marketa, and their children, Zachary and Tyler; two special nieces, Elaine Chark and her husband, David, and Jayne Harte and her husband, Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; brothers James Shouse and his wife, Barbara, and Noah Shouse and his wife, Joan; sister Jean Shangle and her husband, Jim; sisters-in-law, Darlene Shouse and Debbie Shouse; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Relevent Faith Church, where visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Those attending the visitation and memorial service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Relevant Faith Church, 700 Wing Ave. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented