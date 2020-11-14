SACRAMENTO — Odell Riley, 79, of Sacramento, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Iris Odell Louise Hamm was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Des Arc, Arkansas, to the late John and Lillian Wyatt Hamm and was married to Coy Wayne Riley on Dec. 27, 1958. Odell was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for Riley’s Plumbing and Heating and a member of Station Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with Miss Janey Johnston’s Bridge group and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Odell was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Coy W. Riley, who died Aug. 19, 2020; by a brother, Lewis Hamm; and by three sisters, Lena Rice, Juanita Britton and Margie Hamm.
Survivors include two sons, Wayne Riley of Sacramento and Michael Riley of Round Rock, Texas; a granddaughter, Alexandra Bivins (Casey) of Owensboro; two great-grandchildren, Abby Evans and Colton Bivins; and two sisters, Deane Kellar of Holland, Michigan, and Thelma Brummitt of Eufaula, Alabama.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Station Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Station Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Odell’s family from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Odell’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Odell’s family.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Odell’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Odell Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Station Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Austin Riley, 7633 KY 81 S., Island, KY 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Odell at muster
Commented