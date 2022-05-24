Odie Frank Eaves, 81, of Masonville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Noxubee County, Mississippi to the late Odie Lee and Floy Triplett Eaves.
Mr. Eaves was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the 101st Airborne Division. He became a supervisor at Hon Industries where he was employed for nearly 40 years and was better known as “Captain”. Odie was a longtime and active member of Masonville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher. In April of 2022, he celebrated a successful kidney transplant of twenty years. Odie was a hard worker who enjoyed farming, logging, and helping others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Dean Eaves, and his in-laws, Earl and LouAnna Williams.
Mr. Eaves is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Janet Williams Eaves; two daughters, Annetta Eaves Johnson (Dameon) of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Janetta Eaves Wright (Jeremy) of Parksville; a sister, Reta Faye Holden of Grenada, Mississippi; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Cook, Nancy Yaun, Frances Eckstein, Donna O’Kelly, Kathy Williams, and Shelia Candy; brothers-in-law, Earl “Del” Williams and Roger Williams; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many cousins living in Mississippi.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 US-231, Utica, KY 42376.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Bethabara Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests all visitors wear masks due to health concerns.
