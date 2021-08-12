Odila “Odie” Elodie Cayer, 91, of Maceo, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones at home. She was born April 3, 1930, in Rumford, Maine, to the late Florida and William Legere.
Odie was a first-generation American with a proud Canadian heritage. She was a member of St. Joseph and St. Paul Church. She loved her church and always made going to mass a priority — a woman of faith. Odie married the love of her life, Arthur Cayer, in 1950 and raised their eight children in Rumford, Maine. She loved her children greatly and enjoyed every minute of time spent with them. She was a proud Momma! Her grandkids adored their Memere, and she loved seeing her great-grandchildren. Odie was witty, had a wonderful laugh and showed true kindness to everyone she met. She always thought of others before herself. She enjoyed baking/eating sweets, making French putsins and meat pies, playing Bingo and going to casinos (she was quite lucky). Odie crocheted many afghans for her children and newborn babies. Playing Cribbage was one of her favorite pastimes. She was known to skunk a few of her opponents. Completing and framing puzzles became a favorite pastime with family.
She is survived by seven children, Anne (Micheal) Mercier of Oregon, Arthur (Susan) Cayer Jr. of Florida, Len Cayer of Virginia, Louise (Dennis) Weston of Kentucky, Dan Cayer and Joanne Martin of North Carolina, Diane (Jeff) Cole of North Carolina and Denise (Scott) Kelley of Maine; 21 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; son Doug Cayer; her parents; a sister, Jeanine Belskis; and brothers Bill, Albert and Roger Legere.
A funeral mass will be 3 p.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
