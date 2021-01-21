Odis T. Wilson Sr., 87, of Owensboro, was called home Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Hospital. Odis was born in Brownsville, Tennessee, to the late Booker T. Wilson and Minnie L. Lanier.
Odis was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Owensboro. He will be greatly remembered for his genuine compassion and love for his family. He was a cheerful individual who left a positive glow wherever he went. It can truly be stated he had a positive outlook on life and always wished the best for those with whom he came into contact. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his late wife, Georgianna “Ann” Wilson; daughters Linda Baker and Jacquetta Wilson; son Odis T. Wilson Jr.; sisters Levert Florence and Ernestine Delois Florence; brother Willie James Florence; and stepbrother Julius Howard Florence.
Odis leaves to mourn his loss and to cherish his memories, five daughters, Odis Mae Newman, the Rev. Brenda Wilson-Graham, Rhodelia Wilson, Bridgett Wilson and Dorrita (Michael Sr.) Ashley; brother Jasper P. Florence; stepsister Maggie Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends.
Private services for Mr. Wilson will be Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The number of those attending the funeral service for Mr. Wilson shall be within current health and safety directives.
Final tribute entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home Inc.
