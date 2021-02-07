DAYTON, Tenn. — Odvert Forrest Carter Jr., 48, of Dayton, Tennessee, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Ray Medical Center in Dayton. He was born April 25, 1972, in Joliet, Illinois. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked as a laborer at Tencate Manufacturing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Odvert Carter Sr.; brothers James Carter and Donnie Carter; and stepfather Doug Whitaker.
He is survived by his fiancé, Brand Lane; sons Ryan “Trey” Carter, James Carter and Jesse Carter; daughters Sara Tallent, Amber Stone and Brittany Carter; seven grandchildren; mother Dianne Whitaker; and brother Brandon Whitaker.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Kevin Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented