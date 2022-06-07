Okel J. Dillingham, 83, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. The Boonville, Indiana native was born December 7, 1938, to the late Norman Dillingham and Irma Pope Dillingham. Okel served his country in the U.S. Army. His education included classes at Murray State University that prepared him to work and retire as a draftsman from Titan Fabricators, now Graywolf.
Okel cared and provided well for his family including helping his daughter recently open her own restaurant, Lizzie’s Diner. He was very active in the lives of his three grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Okel enjoyed being outside working in his garden and doing yard work. He and his wife created many fond memories together as they traveled to Europe several times. Okel also established several good pen pals as a result of his trips overseas.
In addition to his parents, Okel also was preceded in death by a brother, Norman Dillingham.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Pike Dillingham; daughter, Elizabeth Thompson, and husband, John; grandchildren Kara Roberts (Caleb), Abby Turner (Aaron), and Adam Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
The arrangements for Okel Dillingham are private. Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
