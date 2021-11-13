CENTRAL CITY — It is with both sadness for our loss and joy for heaven’s gain that we announce the death of Oleda Jane Mayhugh Sharp on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Mrs. Sharp was born to Benjamin Clifton Mayhugh and Macie Jane White Mayhugh on April 11, 1936. She married the love of her life, William Wright Sharp, on Sept. 17, 1956, and was preceded in death by him in March 2003. Together, they built a beautiful life on the foundation of their faith in God and love for family. They had two children, William Ray Sharp (Sherry Russ Sharp) and Lana Suzanne Sharp Crowder (Philip Crowder). She loved her children fiercely. She had four grandchildren who were the center of her world, William Grant Sharp, Jane Anne Crowder, Jai Crowder and Rachel Crowder. She was thrilled when the family was expanded by Grant’s marriage to Brittany Vinson Sharp, Jai’s marriage to Sara Samborski Crowder and the addition of great-grandchildren, William Vinson Sharp, Hattie Lynn Sharp, Antonio Crowder, and Charlie Crowder delighted her.
She was gifted with five younger siblings and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law that she loved deeply, Eloise Mayhugh Jarvis (Robert Jarvis), Fay Mayhugh Tabb (Carl William Tabb), Wayne Mayhugh (Angie Mayhugh), Jerry Mayhugh (Carol Ann Mayhugh), Barbara Mayhugh Scott (Steve Scott) and Julia Sharp Bond (Ronnie Bond).
She was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Mildean Mayhugh, and brother-in-law, Preston Ray Sharp Jr.
She loved her nieces and nephews, Tammy Jarvis Geary, Beth Jarvis Casey, Jo Jo Jarvis, Lottie Tabb Gamble, Melissa Tabb Eager, Jonathan Mayhugh, Chris Mayhugh, Erica Mayhugh Bethel, Kim Mayhugh Oliver, Kelly Mayhugh Rose, Stephanie Scott Wallace, Steven Kyle Scott, Terry St. Sin, Sherry Bond Duffy and Aaron Bond. As they married and had children, she enjoyed being a great aunt to their children.
Jane and Bill were members of Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church and through their faithfulness to the church gained many brothers and sisters in Christ. Many of their lifelong friends preceded them in death. We are forever thankful for God’s grace, the church and how it shaped our lives. There are so many friends that made our mother’s life complete. She cherished her friendships; they doubled her joy and divided her losses.
Thank you to the staff at Skyline Medical Center who showed our mother the same love, care and respect they would for their own family. We are grateful for their expertise and heart. Thank you to the EMP, dispatch and local staff who quickly and with care addressed her initial need.
Services will be noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Donnie Wilkins officiating and Bro. Jared Baker assisting. Burial will follow the services at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
