CENTRAL CITY — Oleta Faye Latham, 82, of Central City, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at 3:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long-term Care in Greenville. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of OHMCH Long-term Care for their care and compassion. Mrs. Latham was born June 18, 1940, in Muhlenberg County and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Latham who will be buried along with her; parents, John, and Tillie Arnold; brothers, Paul Arnold, “T.” Arnold, Neal Arnold; and sister, Ava Nell Woodlee.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Mike) Clark of Louisville; son, Mike (Kim) Latham of Central City; grandchildren, Casey (April) James, Caylin (Autumn) James, Jantzen (Callie) Latham, Sean (Morgan) Clark, Chanler James, and Josh Clark; great-grandchildren, Lincoln James, Grant James, Pierce James, Noa Jean Latham, Eliza Jo Latham, and Avery Clark; and sisters, Betty Long and Patty Porter.
Graveside services: Noon Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Dunmor Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Stewart officiating. Oleta Faye Latham and her husband, Herman Latham will be buried following the services. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
