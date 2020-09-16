Olevia M. Clark, 66, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Olevia Marie Seaton was born May 28, 1954, in Owensboro to the late John Murray and Thelma Lois Howard Seaton. Olevia retired as a social worker from the State of Kentucky and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, University of Tennessee women’s basketball and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Olevia was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Seaton and Jimmy Seaton; and by a sister, Judith Seaton.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenny Toor (Ray) of Calhoun; and three grandchildren, Brianna Hawley, Elizabeth Toor and John Mark Toor.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery. Friends may visit with Olevia’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. Olevia’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Olevia’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Olevia M. Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Olevia
