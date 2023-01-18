Olga Josephine Talbott Rowan, 90 years young, of Owensboro, was called home to meet Jesus Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Her Heavenly Father had the best plan for her and prepared the perfect home for her in Heaven. We say not in grief that she is gone but give thanks that she was ours for many years.
Josephine was born Aug. 14, 1932, to the late Grant G. Sr. and Gertrude Talbott. She accepted Christ as her Savior and was baptized in May of 1950 at Fourth Street Baptist Church where she remained a faithful, committed member for over 70 years. Her ministries were president of the usher board, Sunday School secretary, co-founder of Senior Day, church hospital liaison, choir member, and she was also in the culinary department.
She graduated from Western High School in 1950 and attended Paducah Beauty School in Paducah. She was employed by Kentucky Electronics and was the supervisor, manager, and co-owner of Man-A-Night Cleaning Service for over 25 years.
As a volunteer, Josephine was committed to serving the community through organizations like the H.L. Neblett Community Center, Habitat for Humanity, and the RiverPark Center. Her dedication extended over decades.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold A. Rowan; her parents; three brothers, Grant, Jr., William (Big Boy), and John; five sisters, Ethel, Mae, Gloria, Maxine, and Creasie; and her great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Floyd.
She is survived by her six children, Valerie LaVerne Morton of Lexington, Olga Marilyn McKissic of Owensboro, Stephanie Renee (Wayne) Wimsatt of Greencastle, Indiana, Verne Augustus (Cathy) Rowan of Louisville, Jeanette Cristi (Marc) Rowan Jones of Bowling Green, and John Edward (Rico) Rowan of St. Augustine, Florida; special daughter, Pamela Smith-Wright of Owensboro; one sister, Sallene Lockett of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Lawrence Winstead Jr., Courtney Winstead, Anthony Floyd, Leslie (Josh) Catlett, Angela Floyd, Harrison Morton, Erin Rowan, and Alexander (Avery) McKissic; 11 great-grandchildren, Terryn, Devon, Thomas, Josephine, Nolan, Austin, Leilani, Adonis, Nehamiah, Rowan, and Shiloh; four great-great-grandchildren, Josiah, Italy, Elijah, and Dioni; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to make a donation in O. Josephine Rowan’s name, the family requests it to be sent to Western Academy at The Neblett Center, Habitat for Humanity-Owensboro, or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Rowan.
