Ollie Manuel Gray Jr., 89, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Born Dec. 4, 1929, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Ollie Gray Sr. and Iva Lillian Hoagland Gray, Ollie served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a devoted member and Deacon Emeritus of Macedonia Baptist Church and the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.). Ollie was employed for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier from which he retired after 30 years. He delivered the mail for his route in such a faithful and disciplined manner that it was said you could set your clock by his delivery time and he knew everyone by name. Later, he worked as a driver for Brinks Armored Car. He was a big UK basketball fan and enjoyed watching football and baseball, as well as fishing, when possible.
Mr. Gray also was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Horlander II; and sisters Mildred Mansfield and Lucille Randall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Jean Wells Gray; sons David M. Gray and Jeffery Lynn Gray (Stephanie); daughters Karen Elaine Horlander (Mike) and Melinda Anne Hamblen (Lewis), all of Owensboro; sister Vernile Whitmer; eight grandchildren, Bradley Horlander, Ashley Underwood (Bryant), Nathan Hamblen (Miriah), Jarrod Gray (Kristin), Josh Gray, Jason Gray (Tabby), Katelyn Gray and Katie Adams (Blake); 12 great-grandchildren; sister Vernile Whitmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Ollie Gray will be 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until service time Monday. Burial with military honors will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Macedonia Baptist Church Building Fund, 4839 Millers Mill Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303 and Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Ollie Gray may be left at www.glenncares.com.
