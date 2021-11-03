Ollie P. Smith Vest, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing & Rehab. She was born May 25, 1932, to the late Cormick & Maggie Taulbee Smith. Ollie was a mother, grandmother and friend to her family. She will be remembered in our hearts as devoted to us, and we always knew we came first in her heart by her actions.
Loving, caring and funny are just a few expressions that can describe Ollie. She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed helping others and was immensely giving of herself. Ollie was the definition of a true friend. She was incredibly loved by
her family.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilgus Vest; and her siblings, Elsie Frieden, Earl Smith, Jeanette Cottle, Burton Smith, Willard Smith and Patricia Perkins.
Ollie is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Jerry) Reed; her siblings, Millie Allen, Pattie Rogers-Hall, Shelia Elam and Gerald Smith; her grandchildren, Brad (Sherrie) Reed and Todd (Robin) Reed; and her great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Cole and Savannah Reed.
Services will be 2 p.m. EST Friday at Potter’s Funeral Home in West Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. EST Thursday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Grassy Lick Cemetery in Grassy Creek.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Vest.
