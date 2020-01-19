HARTFORD — Ollie Ray Young, 102, of Hartford passed away early Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Sept. 22, 1917, in Ohio County to the late Benjamin Harrison Duncan and Dollie Duncan.
Ollie was a homemaker. She was a former member of Dundee Baptist Church. When she was able, Ollie enjoyed sewing and gardening.
Aside from her parents, Ollie is preceded in passing by her husband, James Edward Young.
Ollie is survived by her daughter, Sue Carol Harris of Hartford; one sister, Ruby Tarrance of Bremen; two granddaughters, Leticia Ann (Randy) Jackson, and Deborah Renee Harris; two great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21st at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home with Bro. Wayne Jackson Officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Young.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ollie Ray Young at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented