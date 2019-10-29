Omegene Powell, 93, died Oct. 25, 2019. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1944 and Western Kentucky Teachers College in 1950. Omegene taught at Sorgho and Bloomfield before settling in Webster County where she and Thurman, her husband for 48 years, raised their family.
She was grade school librarian 1966-1981 in Webster County and later president of the Library Board. After moving back to Daviess County, Omegene was active with her church leading the senior ministry with the Never Too Old Club, visiting and sending cards to shut-ins for over 20 years. She was born on Jan. 31, 1926, to the late Josh and Myrtle Harris Powers in Ensor, in Daviess County.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Thurman Newell Powell on June 29, 1994, and by nine of her siblings; Ozetta (Ken) Huff, Odessa (Bill) Lane, Harry Powers, Marjorie (Bob) Fenwick, Tommy (Edna Mae) Powers, Hazel Powers, Nancy (Jerry) Caplinn, Walter (Mae) Powers and infant James Edward Powers. She is survived by four sisters, Jane (Don) Byrne, Bertha (Wendell) Ralph, Evelyn (David) Marquis, Betty (Charles) McGrew and a brother, Jerry Powers.
She is survived by four children, Jean Powell of Harrisburg, Ill., William Lee (Wende) Powell, of Clemmons, N.C., Edward Donald Powell, of Owensboro, and Carolyn Brantley (Joseph) Williams, of Bowling Green. She has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Dixon. A memorial service will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. with a gathering from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sunrise Children's Services, 300 Hope St., P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047. Please write In Memory of Omegene Powell on memo line.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
