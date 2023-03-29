HARDINSBURG — Oneida Smiley, 83, of Harned, died Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She retired from Murphy’s Department Store and was a member of Kingswood Wesleyan Church.
Survivors: sons, Daniel Wood, Kenneth Wood, and Timothy Wood; stepchildren, Tammie Joyner, Lecia Carroll, and Randy Smiley; brothers, Shelby Prather, Floyd Prather, Leroy Prather, Ralph Prather, and Harold Ray Prather; and sister, Ramona Davidson.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 31, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Kingswood Wesleyan Church Music Department.
