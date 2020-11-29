HONDO, Texas — Onieta Louise Farmer, 87, loving wife to Earl Ray Farmer for 65 years, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. She recently resided in Hondo, Texas, under the care of her youngest daughter, Janice, after relocating from Fairborn, Ohio.
Born and raised in Ohio County, Onieta married Earl Farmer, the love of her life, at 18 years old. Onieta loved to sing and play the piano with her friends and close family. She was very involved with her church. Earl and Onieta served the local community in Dayton, Ohio, for many years through their grocery stores. Onieta is remembered for her grace, compassion, deep love for friends and family, her quick wit and the wisdom she shared with all. She was such a great encourager to her daughters, so frequently exclaiming, “You got this girl!” She loved the Lord with all her heart and looked forward to meeting Jesus face-to-face and walking in the garden with her Lord.
She is experiencing a sweet, heavenly reunion with her parents, Lennie and Dorothy McKeown; sisters Freda Marie and Janice Ilene; brothers Wendell Leon, Harold Clay and James Darrell; sons-in-law Kenny Allen and Dean Balsiger; grandson Brian; and great-grandchildren Franklin James, Kaylee, Eliana and a few born into heaven before they could be named.
Onieta is survived by four children, Reggie (Mark Reed), Terry (Stuart Gyde), Linda Balsiger and Janice Allen; her brother, Earl Glen McKeown; and sisters Wanda Faye Luellen and Carlene Cooke. Earl and Onieta were blessed with 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The burial will be 2 p.m. Monday at Adaburg Baptist Church Cemetery in Hartford. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a celebration of life service will be determined at a later date.
