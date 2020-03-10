BUTTONSBERRY — Onis W. Davis, 62, of the Buttonsberry Community in McLean County, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home. Onis was an electrician and served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include brothers Maurice Davis, Thomas “Turtle” Davis and Randy Davis; and a sister, Adora Monroe.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Island Community Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy: Onis W. Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements.
