LOUISVILLE — Opal Bersagel Fedde, 94, of Louisville, passed away Nov. 21, 2019.
Born in Fowler, Colorado, and a graduate of Augustana University in 1947, Opal was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Paul A. Fedde. She is survived by her three children, Carl Fedde, Janet Hagerty and Kristine Lyons as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Forum at Brookside in Louisville at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. At a later date, Opal’s ashes will be laid to rest with her husband and family in Fowler, Colorado.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.act.alz.org/donate) or Augustana University, Office of Advancement, 2001 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197.
