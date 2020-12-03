MORGANTOWN — Opal E. Shields, 81, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. She was born in Butler County on March 15, 1939, daughter of the late Ellis and Lelia Gidcumb Hudnall.
Opal was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed reading, making blankets and cross-stitching.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lanny Ross Shields; sisters Hazel Hudnall, Dorsie Lewis and Mary Frances Riley; nephew Barry Riley; nieces Vonnie Thomason and Connie Riley.
Survivors include her loving companion Wendell Embry; sons Lanny Dale (Stephanie) Shields and Charles Shields; daughter Sherry (Stan) Johnson; granddaughters Jessica (Ricky) Burns, Samantha (Johnathan) Epley, Brandy
(Stuart) Cook, Shawna (Erik) Flener and Tabatha (Chad) Long; great-grandchildren Addison Burns, Liam Burns, Jackson Epley, Emma Cook, Ian Heins, Abigail Oakley, Braxton Oakley, Joseph Oakley, Trey Hall and Kaelyn
Long; sister Margie Flener.
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Daugherty officiating.
Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
Commented